Santa Ana

Detectives investigate alleged ‘cat killer' in Santa Ana, Westminster

Residents have dubbed one local man the "cat killer."

By City News Service

Close up of British Short hair cat's paw on sofa
Carlos G. Lopez

Authorities were seeking the public's help Tuesday to solve an ongoing animal cruelty case in Santa Ana, where a local man is suspected of killing several neighborhood cats.

The neighborhood app NextDoor has featured several reports of cats being killed in Santa Ana and Westminster dating back to at least October, with residents posting surveillance photos and videos of a local man they call the "cat killer."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"The Santa Ana Police Department is aware of a viral animal cruelty case involving cats in the area of Sullivan Street and McFadden Avenue," the department said Tuesday. "Our detectives are actively investigating these incidents and encourage anyone who may be a victim or witness to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at 714-245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us