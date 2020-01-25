Palmdale
Detectives Investigate Death of 1-Year-Old Boy in Palmdale
The boy's foster parents were being questioned.
Detectives investigated Saturday morning the suspicious death of a 1-year-old boy in Palmdale.
Deputies responded to a call of a baby not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Lane, near 55 Street East, at 9 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the child to a hospital, where he died, Dean said.
Anyone with information about this death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
