Detectives Investigate Death of 1-Year-Old Boy in Palmdale

Detectives investigated Saturday morning the suspicious death of a 1-year-old boy in Palmdale.

Deputies responded to a call of a baby not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Lane, near 55 Street East, at 9 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the child to a hospital, where he died, Dean said.

The boy's foster parents were being questioned.

Anyone with information about this death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.