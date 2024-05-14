Detectives investigate death of baby; landfill searched

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives conducted a search of the Antelope Valley landfill Tuesday in hopes of finding the remains of a missing 3-week-old baby.

Details on the case were slim, but sheriff's officials said deputies initially responded to the 2300 block of Carolyn Drive in Palmdale on a report of a missing child.

But the case quickly turned into a death investigation, and a search began for the “remains of the infant,” sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials did not provide any additional information or indicate what led investigators to the landfill.