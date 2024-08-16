Detectives are investigating an assault that led to the death of a 19-year-old in Koreatown, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

Joon Hee Han, a Korean male, died after he was taken to a hospital in Whittier for a head injury, the LAPD said. His family members later said he suffered complications after falling as a result of an attack that happened at the end of July on South Harvard Boulevard and 7th Street.

“West Bureau Homicide detectives are actively pursuing additional evidence, witness statements, and other information germane to the incident that might help us to determine what occurred,” the LAPD said in a statement.

People with information were urged to contact homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.