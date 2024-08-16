Koreatown

Teen dies after being attacked in Koreatown

He died after suffering complications from a head injury, police said.

By Helen Jeong

Detectives are investigating an assault that led to the death of a 19-year-old in Koreatown, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

Joon Hee Han, a Korean male, died after he was taken to a hospital in Whittier for a head injury, the LAPD said. His family members later said he suffered complications after falling as a result of an attack that happened at the end of July on South Harvard Boulevard and 7th Street.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Koreatown Jun 28

LA man poses as teen to sexually assault middle school girls in Koreatown: LAPD

Koreatown May 4

Officers shoot, kill armed man with mental illnesses in Koreatown, LAPD says

“West Bureau Homicide detectives are actively pursuing additional evidence, witness statements, and other information germane to the incident that might help us to determine what occurred,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

People with information were urged to contact homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us