Detectives Search for Missing Girl, 14, Last Seen at USC Hospital

Sheriff's detectives are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at USC Hospital.

Leila Worrell was last seen on July 18 at USC Hospital around 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s detectives Monday continued their efforts to find a 14-year-old girl with an unspecified medical condition who went missing in Los Angeles.

Leila Worrell was last seen about 7 p.m. on July 18 at USC Hospital at 2010 Zonal Ave., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Worrell is white, 5 feet 5 inches and about 110 pounds, the LASD said.

She has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call LASD Detective Cortez at 213-974-8000 or 911. 

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

