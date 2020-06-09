Developers Break Ground On Watts Affordable Housing Project

The developers of a 64-unit affordable housing complex located in Watts announced they broke ground today on the residential property.

Linc Housing, a nonprofit development company of affordable housing, said construction began on Cadence, the name of the apartment complex, and the units will be for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

"From saying 'yes' to Prop. HHH to supporting more housing in their neighborhoods, Angelenos are coming together to bring our unsheltered neighbors indoors," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Linc Housing is an important partner in this work as we build the high-quality, long-lasting permanent supportive housing homeless Angelenos urgently need and deserve."

Cadence is located at 11408 S. Central Ave. and will have features such as a community room with a kitchen, a computer room, outdoor courtyards, indoor bicycle parking, offices for case management and close access to public transportation, shopping and community services.

Linc officials said residents will receive intensive case management, mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"This close proximity will allow us the opportunity to expand our community engagement work in the future by bringing our residents together for shared activities and resident services programming," said Rebecca Clark, the president and CEO of Linc Housing.

Cadence is being funded by $10.1 million from the city's Prop. HHH loan program, $7.1 million from the Los Angeles County Development Authority as well as loans from Bank of America and tax credit equity from Raymond James. The California Endowment provided pre-development support.

According to Linc, the development is due to be completed in late 2021. All units will be filled through referrals from the County of Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System.