Día de los Muertos celebrated with marigolds from LA flower malls

On Día de los Muertos, Los Angeles flower malls come alive as residents rush to buy the iconic flower that adorns altars on the November holiday.

People search for orange and yellow marigolds to decorate their “ofrendas” -- which is Spanish for altars -- for those who have passed on. These displays of love and respect are believed to attract the spirits of the dead back to their loved ones.

“It’s a very personal day,” California Flower Mall owner Mark Chatoff said. “So you really feel the feeling of love, life, obviously vibrant colors.”

Chatoff said California Flower Mall experienced a rush of business in recent days ahead of Día de los Muertos.

“We did not expect this kind of push for Day of the Dead,” Chatoff said. “We did not know what to expect but this was just unprecedented, very much like Valentine’s Day.”

“It’s the day that you can honor your deceased loved ones,” California Flower Mall managing director Azucena Huezo said. “Marigolds are the iconic flower.”

Huezo reflected on the meaning of Día de los Muertos.

“It’s just a way to honor deceased loved ones — and also, I know a lot of friends of mine and family have an altar in their home as we have such here,” Huezo said. “It’s just the way to honor everyone that you love, whether it’s a pet, family, friends or anybody.”

Although “Day of the Dead” refers to one day, the celebration takes place annually on Nov. 1 and 2. The first day is to honor deceased children and the second to honor adults.

With photos and personal albums, every altar is unique, but they all share the same purpose — and flower.

“I don’t know how else to express it, but you come down here — yes, it’s a job, but you know, you walk out of here feeling very good with the sentiment of life,” Huezo said.