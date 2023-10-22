Día de los Muertos event in San Pedro to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with altar

The Dia de Los Muertos event in downtown San Pedro will honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with an altar dedicated to their memory, a press release from Discover San Pedro said.

The 11th annual event expects more than 10,000 attendees and observes Dia de Los Muertos, a day meant to honor the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

A special screening of the movie "Encanto" will be shown at the Historic Warner Grand Theatre at 2 p.m.

"Kobe and Gigi live in the hearts of so many Angelenos, so we hope their altar serves as a heartfelt homage to their enduring memory,” said Ryan Blaney, Executive Director of Discover San Pedro. “We invite the entire city to come to San Pedro and leave a candle for Kobe and Gigi at their altar in observance of a beautiful cultural tradition,” said Blaney.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will include:

40 artisan craft vendors

Two beer gardens

Authentic Mexican food trucks

A performance by the Mariachi Divas at 8:15 p.m.

Folklorico groups from across Los Angeles from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Catrina Costume contest at 5:30 p.m.

Five 12-foot tall Catrina sculptures

A total of 20 unique altars, including one dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant

A special screening of the movie "Encanto" at the Historic Warner Grand Theatre at 2 p.m.

A parade at 5 p.m.

"San Pedro believes in and supports culture and diversity, which is why we are immensely proud to produce the 11th annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival in Downtown San Pedro," Blaney said. "Observing Day of the Dead is an essential tradition in Latino culture, especially in Mexico, so we invite everybody in Los Angeles to joyfully participate in culture and remember those spirits that are no longer with us, but certainly live in our hearts."