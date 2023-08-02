1 killed in car-to-car freeway shooting in Diamond Bar area

A car-to-car shooting on a freeway late Tuesday in the Diamond Bar area left one person dead and another injured.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a freeway shooting near the westbound 60 Freeway and the southbound 57 Freeway. Officers could be seen later Wednesday morning walking on the freeway in a search for evidence.

Officers responded to another scene on a street in Costa Mesa, where they found the gunshot victims about 30 miles from the scene of the shooting. One person victim died at the scene in Costa Mesa. A second person in the car was injured in the shooting.

Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Another vehicle was struck by gunfire in Diamond Bar but no one was injured.

The CHP closed the freeway transition road for several hours for the shooting investigation. Traffic was backed up in the area Wednesday morning until the road reopened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.