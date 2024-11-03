Diamond Bar woman loses wedding ring handing out candy on Halloween

A woman in Diamond Bar had quite a scare on Halloween after losing her wedding ring while handing out candy Thursday night.

Patty Leon-Encalde says her heart sank after learning her beloved wedding ring was missing on Friday. After a thorough search of her home and her place of work, she realized she must've lost it while trick-or-treaters were visiting her home.

"The only thing I can think of is as I was handing out candy, that it must've slipped out of my hand," said Encalde. "It's one-of-a-kind, it's incredibly special to me."

The custom ring was designed by her husband of 28 years, Don Encalade. The couple is hopeful to get the ring returned before their upcoming anniversary on the Nov. 16.

Although their neighborhood is pretty close-knit, the couple suggests that it's not unusual for trick-or-treaters to come from other towns.

"It kind of hurts, it's like wow, how can you enjoy your anniversary when a part of us that we had for all these years has gone missing," said Don. "We're praying we can get it back."

The Encaldes' said they are willing to offer a reward to anyone who finds and returns the ring.

"I just hope it's a kind soul that might see that this ring might mean something to somebody," said Patty "If anybody has the kind heart to return it we'd be eternally grateful. It's (the ring) part of our world."