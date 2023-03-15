Did the Rain Melt Away the Snow? No, and Ski Resorts Expect a Busy Weekend

All the rain sweeping across Southern California may have skiers and snowboarders wondering if too much snow has melted away. The answer is no: in fact, ski resorts are looking forward to a busy weekend as the weather clears up over the next few days.

A river of water could be seen cascading downhill from the combination of hard rainfall and heavy snowpack at the intersection of West Big Bear Boulevard and Saw Mill Drive in Big Bear.

NBCLA found Bernall Amoranto shoveling from a sand pile to make sandbags that he can use to divert the water away from his home.

"It's going right into my house right into my property," Amoranto said.

He says he hasn't seen it flood like this in big bear for seven years.

"This is the worst," Amoranto said.

You would think all that snowmelt would spell disaster for local ski resorts.

But a tremendous amount of snow has fallen from the recent storms. In fact Snow Summit has gotten 200 inches. It usually gets around 100 inches.

"So it's been a pretty interesting past few weeks weatherwise. We've really had everything from record-setting snow where we had 10feet of new snow in about 10days to bright sunny skies and recent rainfall which is now turning back into sunshine," said Justin Kanton of Big Bear Mountain Resort

Kanton said despite the stormy weather of recent weeks, Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and Snow Valley all have a strong base that will carry ski season well into April.

When the rest of the snow melts, it will go to a place that could really use it.

"All this snow behind me will eventually make its ways down to Big Bear Lake which is great for the local community, great for Southern California because that is an agricultural reservoir," Kanton said.

But for now, the snowpack is ready for skiers and snowboarders to pack the slopes.

"Come up and enjoy your family. It's a good time," visitor Raul Mendoza said.

That's exactly what the Nguyen family is doing. They came all the way from Houston, Texas for spring break to play in the snow covered mountains of Southern California.

"The environment is great. We were afraid of all the rain that was going to be here but it didn't prove to be a problem at all," John Nguyen said.

If you are planning to come up to Big Bear, remember that Highway 18 is closed once you get past Snow Valley Ski Resort. Take Highway 18 from Lucerne Valley or State Route 38.