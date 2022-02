A 3.5-magnitude earthquake centered in the Trabuco Canyon area caused shaking Sunday afternoon in parts of Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 3:24 p.m. about 8.07 miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon, shaking the Corona area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Early responses from residents of Corona, Riverside and Winchester reported weak shaking, according to the USGS.