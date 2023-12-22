Did you feel it? Preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Huntington Beach

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southern California Friday, the United States Geological Earthquake reported.

The quake was reported around 9:52 p.m. in Huntington Beach, according to USGS. The agency said it happened about 3 kilometers southeast of the city.

Social media users reported feeling the jolt in Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Garden Grove and surrounding areas. No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the temblor.