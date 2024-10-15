An Orange County high school has implemented a digital hall pass for students who want to step away from the classroom to use the bathroom.

Edison High School’s new policy requires students to download an app and scan a QR code, which is now posted in most of its classrooms.

“Basically we have to scan our phones, and we have like 5 minutes to come back. And you can’t bring your phone to the bathroom,” said Derek Bailey, a student at the Huntington Beach high school.

When they return, they have to scan the same QR code again.

The school’s principal Daniel Morris reportedly said that the new guidelines are to ensure the school knows where students are in case of an emergency.

The new policy has caused a stir among students, sparking a petition movement to remove the QR codes.

“The kid feels kind of bad. I have to scan a QR code. I have a limited amount of time,” Jack Brown, a student at Edison High, said.

The group that started the petition, which has received more than 450 signatures, said the policy “goes against the government’s duty to protect the health and safety of students.”

Edison High School and the Huntington Beach Union High School District have not responded to a request for comment.