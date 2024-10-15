Huntington Beach

Digital hall pass: Orange County school requires students to scan QR code to use bathroom

Students are planning to petition the policy.

By Amber Frias and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Orange County high school has implemented a digital hall pass for students who want to step away from the classroom to use the bathroom.

Edison High School’s new policy requires students to download an app and scan a QR code, which is now posted in most of its classrooms.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Basically we have to scan our phones, and we have like 5 minutes to come back. And you can’t bring your phone to the bathroom,” said Derek Bailey, a student at the Huntington Beach high school.

When they return, they have to scan the same QR code again.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The school’s principal Daniel Morris reportedly said that the new guidelines are to ensure the school knows where students are in case of an emergency.

Whittier Oct 4

Police investigate report of phone threat at Whittier High School

West LA Sep 24

LAPD concerned more teens may be victims of school counselor accused of sexual assault

The new policy has caused a stir among students, sparking a petition movement to remove the QR codes.

“The kid feels kind of bad. I have to scan a QR code. I have a limited amount of time,” Jack Brown, a student at Edison High, said.

The group that started the petition, which has received more than 450 signatures, said the policy “goes against the government’s duty to protect the health and safety of students.”

Edison High School and the Huntington Beach Union High School District have not responded to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us