Disney Movie Moments Program Expands to 100 Additional Children's Hospitals

A Walt Disney Co. program that provides children's hospital patients with special access to new movies from the entertainment giant is expanding to include nearly 100 additional pediatric medical centers, the Burbank-based company announced Thursday.

“We've supported children's hospitals for many years and are committed to fostering special moments for children and families to bring a little joy into their lives during these tough moments,'' Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, said in a statement. "We are proud to continue that work by expanding our Disney Movie Moments initiative and bringing the magic of our stories to more hospitals.”

The expansion more than doubles the number of children's hospitals participating in the Disney Movie Moments program, which began in 2014 with 48 hospitals. The expansion is the result of a collaboration with Starlight Children's Foundation.

“When kids are hospitalized, they miss out on the most important parts of being a kid, like having fun and going to the movies,'' said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "That's why we're grateful for our long-term work with Disney to bring these magical Disney Movie Moments to pediatric patients at our network of children's hospitals and facilities.”

Children and their families celebrated the expansion at University of New Mexico Children's Hospital in Albuquerque and at the Valley Children's Hospital in Madera by giving patients a chance to meet animators, receive giveaways and see a special screening of Disney/Pixar's latest film, “Lightyear.”

The Disney Movie Moments program has also upgraded hospital spaces with interactive murals and digital equipment, while also offering specially designed training classes and providing complimentary Disney+ access.