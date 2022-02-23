Check Out This Disneyland Ticket Deal Through AAA for SoCal Members Through May

What to Know AAA's Disneyland package deals are $20 cheaper than Disney's SoCal residents deals.

AAA's cheapest deal goes for $179 for three days of access to one park.

The discounted tickets are valid only for weekday visits and expire May 26.

A special deal getting a lot of buzz lately offers Auto Members of Southern California weekday ticket packages discounted up to 40% through May 26 at the Happiest Place on Earth.

With the cheapest deal at $179 for three days of access to one park, AAA's offer cuts prices lower than Disney's SoCal resident deal, which offers the same package for $199.

AAA's priciest package rings in at $299 for three days of access to both parks, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, with Disney Genie+ service. This feature lets guests select arrival windows for select attractions and lets guests use of Lightning Lane entrances.

A standard park hopper option adds $60 to each ticket, and the Genie+ service adds $20.

The same package under the SoCal resident deal goes for $319.

Under a new park reservation system, guests must book a park reservation and ticket for the same day.

This is only valid for residents of 90000-93599 ZIP codes, and for Northern Baja California residents within 21000-22999 ZIP codes. Guests must show proof of residency to access offers.

While masks are now optional in outdoor common settings, Disneyland still requires unvaccinated guests to wear masks indoors and all guests to wear them inside in certain settings.

More information on health procedures is available at Disney's Know Before You Go page.

The park reminds guests that, under its limited capacity, certain attractions, activities and venues may be unavailable, modified, under limited availability or even closed.

Park admission and experiences are, therefore, not guaranteed.