Car fire breaks out in Disneyland parking structure

Smoke could be seen rising above a parking area Friday morning after a fire broke out inside the structure at Disneyland.

The car fire was reported in the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Anaheim theme park, according to the city's fire department. Flames spread to at least one other car.

No injuries were reported.

Video from park visitors showed smoke drifting over the parking area. The exterior of the structure was blackened by flames.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.