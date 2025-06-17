Disneyland guests injured after bus nearly hits car

Over 20 passengers were injured after a bus filled with Disneyland guests nearly crashed into another car Monday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Katella Avenue near the park in Anaheim.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rescue crews and passengers said the bus slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting the other car, causing several passengers to fly out of their seats.

“We were on the bus and we were slowing to a red light and it just stopped suddenly. The people from the back just flew forward, people in the seats hit their heads on the poles,” one passenger said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The bus was taking guests back to a hotel. Fire crews said two people were taken to a hospital and 19 others were evaluated at the scene.