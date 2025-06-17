Disneyland

Disneyland guests injured after bus nearly hits car

Fire crews said two people were taken to a hospital.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over 20 passengers were injured after a bus filled with Disneyland guests nearly crashed into another car Monday night. 

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Katella Avenue near the park in Anaheim. 

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rescue crews and passengers said the bus slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting the other car,  causing several passengers to fly out of their seats.

“We were on the bus and we were slowing to a red light and it just stopped suddenly. The people from the back just flew forward, people in the seats hit their heads on the poles,” one passenger said. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The bus was taking guests back to a hotel. Fire crews said two people were taken to a hospital and 19 others were evaluated at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Disneyland
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us