Disneyland Issues ‘Courtesy' Notice Following Disney Theme Park Fights

Disneyland is asking visitors to be courteous to others following a string of fights at what’s supposed to be the happiest place on Earth.

The short “Courtesy” section on the Disneyland website asks people to treat others with “respect, kindness and compassion.” A Disneyland spokesperson wouldn’t specify what prompted the section to be added, but it follows some recent trouble at Disney’s theme parks in Florida.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” the notice says.

The Walt Disney World News Today blog reported that on Dec. 13, a fight broke out at EPCOT. In July, one person was hospitalized and three were arrested following a brawl between two families at Disney World. The WDWNT blog also reported that a shouting match almost turned physical on the tram at Magic Kingdom in a separate July incident.

Disney warns visitors on its website that “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Disneyland Resort or any part thereof” is prohibited.