Disneyland

Disneyland offering deals on kids' tickets. Here's what to know

The offer starts at $50 per child for a one-park per day ticket.

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The happiest place on earth is about to make many families even happier. 

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that the limited-time kids’ special ticket is back. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The offer starts at $50 per child for a one-park per day ticket, for children ages 3 through 9.

Guests may also choose to add up to three days and upgrade to a Park Hopper ticket at an additional charge. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The ticket is valid for The Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

In addition to the kids’ ticket, guests may check the theme park reservation calendar for select days priced at $104 per day for adults. 

Disneyland Aug 29

‘Tiana's Bayou Adventure' debuts in November, along with ‘Holidays at the Disneyland Resort'

Things to do Aug 22

Things to do this weekend: Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort begins

This special is not just for the parks. Disneyland is offering up to 25% off bookings of four nights or longer at any of the three on-site hotels.

All offers go on sale beginning Oct. 22 and will become redeemable starting Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025. 

Updates on future discounts can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Disneyland
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us