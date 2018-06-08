Disneyland announced on June 5, 2018 that annual passholders would be able to buy park hopper tickets for friends at steep discounts from June 11 to Sept. 3, 2018.

National Best Friends Day is upon us, and now Disneyland has made it easier to enjoy some summer fun with your BFFs at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

The park announced on Friday that annual passholders will be able to purchase one-day park hopper tickets for friends at up to 40 percent off for a limited time between June 11 and Sept. 3. Up to two tickets can be purchased with the discount per day.

Additionally, Disneyland will unblock several days in June for certain passholders to make it easier for them to access this deal. The SoCal and SoCal Select passes, Disneyland's cheapest options geared toward Southern California residents, are typically blocked out for most of the summer months.

Now, Disneyland is saying that those passholders can fully use their passes, including being able to access the park hopper discounts, on the following dates:

June 11-15 and 18-20 for the SoCal Select pass

June 15-16 and 20-22 for the SoCal pass

June 16 for the Deluxe pass

Pricing for the discounted park hopper tickets will start at $89 for the value tier, which is less than a normal one-day ticket to just one of the parks, which comes in at $97. However, Disneyland tiers its park hopper pricing depending on the day, and the discounted value tier will only be available for a handful of days at the end of August.

For the remainder of the summer, passholders will have to purchase a discounted park hopper ticket in either the regular or peak day tiers, which will cost $99 and $109, respectively. The pass holder must also accompany the ticket holders when entering the parks.

Still, the pricing represents a steep drop from normal park hopper prices, which start at $147. Tickets will be available at the main gate to Disney Resort as well as Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor hotels. Tickets will only be valid on the day they are purchased.