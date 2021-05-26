Disneyland has announced that it will reopen to guests from outside California on June 15, the same day the state is targeting for its full reopening from coronavirus pandemic closures.

The theme park announced the reopening in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, and told out-of-state visitors that they could begin booking tickets immediately.

"Exciting News! Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15!," the tweet read.

According to a news release on the Disney Parks Blog, "all guests will be required to wear an approved face covering throughout their visit at the Disneyland Resort." The release also cited State of California guidance recommending all guests be either fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to visiting.

In-state guests have been able to visit Disneyland since April of this year, when Universal Studios and other parks also reopened. April's reopening followed an unprecedented 13-month closure due to COVID-19, which began with Gov. Gavin Newsom's first statewide shutdown order in March 2020.

Theme parks have been among the last businesses allowed to reopen in California, in a contrast to states with fewer restrictions such as Florida, home to Walt Disney World. That Disney park has been up-and-running since last July, under limited capacity.

The newly-announced June reopening date for Disneyland will allow out-of-state guests to see the theme park's new attractions, including the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opening June 4, as well as the reopening Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15 and Disneyland Hotel on July 2.

The economic powerhouse for California, which the Themed Entertainment Association states drew nearly 19 million in attendance the year before the pandemic began, has also expanded the booking window for theme park reservations "out to 120 days" so that hopeful visitors can plan their trips further in advance.