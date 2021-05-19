Disneyland Resort Just Sneak-Peeked Its Spidey-Cool WEB Tech

By Alysia Gray Painter

Swinging from building to building courtesy of a single strong and silken thread?

Such an experience offers thrills aplenty, but so does the fact that a new Spider-Man attraction will soon debut at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure.

But the thrills continue when you learn of the future-forward technology that will also debut inside the ride.

"All guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will have the chance to sling webs on 'WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure' thanks to innovative technology," shared Disneyland Resort. "Plus now, for the first time ever on a Disney Parks attraction, guests can customize their experience with additional web slinging powers by using WEB Tech accessories."

The Anaheim-based theme park just shared snapshots of some of the amazing merchandise that guests can find at both WEB Suppliers and the Avengers Campus Supply Pod inside Avengers Campus, starting on June 4.

But wait: Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop featuring Avengers Campus will feature ready-for-purchase WEB Tech accessories a little early, on May 29.

Are your slinging skills well-polished? Peruse some of the Parker-perfect WEB Tech items now, as well as a few of the costumes, t-shirts, and accessories that will be for sale around Avengers Campus.

14 photos
1/14
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
All Super Hero recruits visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, are able to sling webs on WEB LINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Plus now, for the first time ever on a Disney Parks attraction, guests can customize their skills with additional web slinging powers by using WEB Tech accessories available at WEB Suppliers. WEB Tech add-ons are inspired by some favorite Super Heroes, including Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, Iron Man and Rescue. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
2/14
Super Hero recruits can add to their ensemble with Spider-Man light goggles or Web Shooters (sold separately) from WEB Suppliers inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Heroes-in-training can wear the stylish light-up goggles, which feature 17 unique expressions. The Web-Shooters cuff around the wrists and feature authentic lights and sounds. (David Roark/Disneyland Resort).
3/14
A closer look at some Iron Man-themed WEB Tech. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
4/14
A closer look at some WEB Tech accessories, available at WEB Suppliers. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
5/14
WEB Tech add-ons are inspired by some favorite Super Heroes, including Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, Iron Man and Rescue. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
6/14
Super Heroes-in-training at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will be able to add to their Super Hero memorabilia with the Disneyland Resort-exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figurines, including Spider-Man with Spider-Bots that have run amok throughout Avengers Campus (left) and Iron Man. (David Roark/Disneyland Resort)
7/14
Eager to build and battle your Spider-Bots, gaining a a new sidekick as you train to be a part of the next generation of Super Heroes? That can happen. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
8/14
Pictured here, interactive Spider-Bots, much like the ones seen throughout Avengers Campus, are powered by a remote control with eight articulated legs that move forward and backward. Guests may customize their Spider-Bot with tactical upgrades to harness the powers and style of some of their favorite Super Heroes. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
9/14
Guests can take their Spider-Bot on the go with this backpack, perfect for carrying essentials including a special web-mesh to hold Spider-Bots or accessories. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
10/14
Look also for a variety of household and novelty items, including beaker-inspired mugs, toothpick holders, notepads, trading pins and patches. (David Roark/Disneyland Resort)
11/14
Campus Supply Pod carries an assortment of attire featuring the Avengers Campus logo and other gear including Avengers Campus t-shirts, a fleece hoodie and even a deluxe figurine set featuring some favorite Avengers. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
12/14
Another look inside Campus Supply Pod. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
13/14
Spider-Man costumes for kids (exclusive to Avengers Campus) and more superheroic clothing can be found inside the shop. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
14/14
There is something for every recruit to become the Super Hero they want to be. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

This article tagged under:

Avengers CampusAnaheimSpider-ManDisneyland Resort

More Photo Galleries

Stars Assembled for the Opening of Avengers Campus
Stars Assembled for the Opening of Avengers Campus
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California
Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California
PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose
PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us