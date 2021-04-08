Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Gets Its Opening Date

Though you've slung various webs, attempted a bunch of mind melds, and roamed the outer shoals of the galaxy, you still likely couldn't discover just when Avengers Campus, the newest land at Disney California Adventure, would open.

It was a secret that was as superheroically guarded as the schematics for Tony Stark's next Iron Man armor or the exact composition of vibranium in Cap's trusty shield.

But word is out about the opening date, so summon all of your powers, open all the time portals, assemble your trusted team members, and definitely don't tell Loki: Avengers Campus opens on Friday, June 4 at the Anaheim theme park.

Disneyland Resort offered some fresh photos, which you can see below, as well as what guests can expect when visiting the Avenger-awesome area.

Some hero-tastic hints were also given: Spider-man "... will swing above the rooftops with incredible acrobatic feats," Doctor Strange and Iron Man will make ultra-cool campus cameos, and food and shopping experiences will encompass that Avengers spirit.

Planning on visiting this one-of-a-kind campus? There are new protocols, including the need to make a reservation and purchase a ticket. You'll want to review safety guidelines, too, before you go.

Board your Quinjet now and sail through some spectacular snaps of what's soon to come at the superhero-iest spot in all of Southern California...