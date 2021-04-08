Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Gets Its Opening Date

By Alysia Gray Painter

Though you've slung various webs, attempted a bunch of mind melds, and roamed the outer shoals of the galaxy, you still likely couldn't discover just when Avengers Campus, the newest land at Disney California Adventure, would open.

It was a secret that was as superheroically guarded as the schematics for Tony Stark's next Iron Man armor or the exact composition of vibranium in Cap's trusty shield.

But word is out about the opening date, so summon all of your powers, open all the time portals, assemble your trusted team members, and definitely don't tell Loki: Avengers Campus opens on Friday, June 4 at the Anaheim theme park.

Disneyland Resort offered some fresh photos, which you can see below, as well as what guests can expect when visiting the Avenger-awesome area.

Some hero-tastic hints were also given: Spider-man "... will swing above the rooftops with incredible acrobatic feats," Doctor Strange and Iron Man will make ultra-cool campus cameos, and food and shopping experiences will encompass that Avengers spirit.

Planning on visiting this one-of-a-kind campus? There are new protocols, including the need to make a reservation and purchase a ticket. You'll want to review safety guidelines, too, before you go.

Board your Quinjet now and sail through some spectacular snaps of what's soon to come at the superhero-iest spot in all of Southern California...

Avengers Campus, opening June 4, 2021, at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will invite guests of all ages into a new land where they will sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The Wasp's shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
An Ancient Sanctum in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park glows vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy at night. While exploring Avengers Campus, guests will encounter several Super Heroes throughout the campus, including Doctor Strange in this Ancient Sanctum. As he meets recruits, Doctor Strange will train them in the mysterious ways of the mystic arts by bringing to life an ancient sanctum with powerful spells (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
New Super Hero recruits exploring the new Avengers Campus will encounter several Super Heroes throughout the campus, including Doctor Strange at the overgrown ruins of this Ancient Sanctum. Here, guests will learn the secrets of the mystic arts from Doctor Strange and discover ancient magical artifacts. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Guests of all ages will visit a new land where they will sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The Wasp's shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen, featuring Impossible Foods applies this science to innovative food. Pym Test Kitchen uses 'Pym Particles' to showcase normal foods at unusual scales, including shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
For example, guests can delight in Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful, a pasta dish featuring plant-based Impossible large and micro meat-balls, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Guests will also find the latest Super Hero gadgets at the WEB Suppliers store. Pictured here, interactive Spider-Bots, much like the ones seen throughout Avengers Campus, are powered by a remote control with eight articulated legs that move forward and backward. Guests may customize their Spider-Bot with tactical upgrades to harness the powers and style of some of their favorite Super Heroes. (David Roark/Disneyland Resort)

