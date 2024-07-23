As thousands of Disneyland workers continue to negotiate with Disneyland over several issues including higher pay with a possible looming strike, a veteran employee explained Monday why she and her coworkers are preparing to walk off the job.

Coleen Palmer, who has been working for the theme park’s gift shops for 37 years, said, although she loves her job, it’s becoming increasingly harder for her to afford things with her wages, including the very products she sells.

"I love interacting with kids. I see what it does to them. That brings me joy, too,” Palmer said. “I still want to know that I don't have to worry about what to give up this month to pay rent.”

Even after working for the company for nearly four decades, Palmer said she makes about $23 an hour, barely above the highest starting wage of less than $20 per hour.

This disparity is at the heart of the unions' demands, which include higher wages, seniority pay increases and more sick time.

"We really want to come to a deal with the company this week, but if they aren't willing to meet us across the table, we are going to have to do what it takes," said Jenna Thompson with UFCW 324, one of the unions involved in negotiations.

If this strike does take place it would be the largest labor strike at Disneyland since the 1980s.

Many visitors, like Sehyaabeah Mayu of Fresno, said they support the workers' cause.

"I really think they go above and beyond to be welcoming because it is the Happiest Place on Earth,” Mayu commented. “I think they should be compensated.”

The Disneyland Resort said in a statement that it appreciates its workers and is “committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation."

As negotiations continue, workers like Palmer hope for recognition of their crucial role in creating the Disney magic.

"We need the company to recognize that we are what makes them the way they are. We are the ones who bring in the money," Palmer emphasized. "Without us, the guests from all over the world [will not be] having the experience they are having."