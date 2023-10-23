Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel to transform into Pixar Place Hotel

What to Know The Paradise Pier Hotel will be transformed into the Pixar Place Hotel by 2024

The Great Maple restaurant will open in November 2023

The Paradise Pier Hotel will remain open during the transformation

Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel is getting a transformation and will soon turn into the new Pixar Place Hotel in 2024.

This will become the first hotel in the United States to be completely Pixar themed and is expected to be ready on Jan. 30, 2024. .

The Pixar hotel will showcase “early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork,” Disney said in a news release.

This new change to the Orange County theme park will also bring a new restaurant and new menu items.

Coming in November, the Great Maple restaurant will open its doors, bringing a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Credit: Disney Parks

Some of these include “the cajun shrimp & cheddar biscuit benedict, soda pop-braised baby back ribs, charred cauliflower hummus, maple pecan-crusted salmon, market fish, a variety of inspired salads, and my favorite, the buttermilk fried chicken and maple bacon doughnuts.”

Guests may not have to wait to long to see some of these new changes, as some additions are arriving early. Like the “Finding-Nemo” themed pool area that is now open for guests at the Paradise Pier Hotel.

The gift shop is also getting a new name, themed after Pxar’s film “WALL-E.” The new STOR-E will have Pixar-themed clothing, toys and souvenirs.

Credit: Disney Parks

As this transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is going on, the hotel will still be open and welcoming guests to stay.

For more details on the changes coming to Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel, click here.