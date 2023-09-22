Dive into the world of Dr. Seuss with new interactive experience

Through the pages and rhymes, let your imagination flow. Your Dr. Seuss adventure begins, don't let it go.

The Dr. Seuss Experience offers visitors an opportunity to interact with iconic characters like the Lorax, Cat in the Hat and the Grinch by immersing them in the world of nine different books from the acclaimed author.

Apart from the characters, there are different rooms decorated as worlds from the books, carnival games, rides and attractions that visitors can experience.

The event is wheelchair accessible, and service animals are allowed. However, no closed captions will be available for those hard of hearing.

The event will be held indoors at 395 Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica. Event organizers recommend parking in structures 7 and 8, which operate 24 hours a day and offer free parking for the first 90 minutes.

The Dr. Seuss interactive experience is open starting in November. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. You can sign up here for the exclusive waitlist to buy tickets, starting at $29.