Authorities Find Body of Diver Who Disappeared Near Oil Platform Off Huntington Beach

The search began Sunday morning in the area surrounding the oil processing facility known as platform Elly, about 5 miles off Huntington Beach.

By Staff Reports and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A commercial diver who disappeared in the ocean near an oil platform off Southern California was found dead, authorities said.

The search began Sunday morning in the area surrounding the oil processing facility known as platform Elly, about 5 miles off Huntington Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter. Sonar equipment on a Long Beach Fire Department vessel located the missing person’s body at a depth of about 250 feet around 3 p.m., department spokesman Brian Fisk said.

The body was pulled from the ocean and transferred to Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials Sunday evening, Coast Guard officials said.

The diver's identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The Elly platform is the site of a large oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast in early October 2021. It is one of three platforms operated by Beta. Operating Co., which is owned by Amplify Energy and also operates the Ellen and Eureka platforms nearby.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

