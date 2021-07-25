Santa Monica

Divers, Helicopter Search for Woman in Water Near Santa Monica Pier

A passerby informed lifeguards about 8:45 p.m. about a woman in the water, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Divers and a helicopter searched the water near the Santa Monica Pier Sunday night for a woman reported clinging to pilings.

A passerby informed lifeguards about 8:45 p.m. about a woman in the water, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman told City News Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As of about 10:30 p.m., six divers from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and Harbor Patrol and a helicopter searching from the air were unable to find her, Pittman said.

As of about 11:30 p.m., divers from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and Harbor Patrol and a helicopter were called off the search and the Coast Guard took over with its own helicopter, the 87-foot patrol boat Halibut and a 25-foot boat, said Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted about 10:30 p.m. that anyone with information was urged to call 310-521-3815.

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Rancho Cucamonga Olympian Almost Didn't Make it to Tokyo After Knee Injury Last Year

Orange County 5 hours ago

OC Superior Court to Require Masks Again After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa MonicaSanta Monica Piersearch effort
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us