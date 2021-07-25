Divers, Helicopter Search for Woman in Water Near Santa Monica Pier

Divers and a helicopter searched the water near the Santa Monica Pier Sunday night for a woman reported clinging to pilings.

A passerby informed lifeguards about 8:45 p.m. about a woman in the water, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman told City News Service.

As of about 10:30 p.m., six divers from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and Harbor Patrol and a helicopter searching from the air were unable to find her, Pittman said.

As of about 11:30 p.m., divers from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and Harbor Patrol and a helicopter were called off the search and the Coast Guard took over with its own helicopter, the 87-foot patrol boat Halibut and a 25-foot boat, said Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted about 10:30 p.m. that anyone with information was urged to call 310-521-3815.