DMV to pull custom license plate mocking Oct. 7 attack

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The California DMV is apologizing after a driver was spotted in Culver City with a license plate that appeared to mock the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas in Israel. 

The DMV said in a social media post that “This is unacceptable and disturbing,” and that they are “taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again.”

The license plate read "LOLOCT7," which stands for laugh out loud, and was spotted in the Culver City area. It was not clear where that driver was going to or from.

According to the organization StopAntisemitism, the vehicle was a Cyber Truck. They asked that the DMV "recall this license plate that celebrates the October 7th terrorist attack—a vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred."

The DMV apologized for not rejecting the plates during the review process and stated that “the use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways.”

