DMV Offices Will Close Early to Conserve Energy

From Monday Aug 17 until Aug 19, DMV offices across the state will begin closing early as a method of conserving energy during extreme weather conditions. 

DMV offices will now close at 3 p.m.for these next few days to protect employees and customers. 

Customers who had appointments between 2-5 p.m. will be contacted and asked to reschedule after the heat wave passes over. 

“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”

As more services are available online 24/7, customers are encouraged to avoid visiting the offices in person and instead going to dmv.ca.gov/online.

