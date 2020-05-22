DMV to Reopen 46 More Offices Statewide

The California DMV will reopen 46 more offices next Thursday, according to internal memos obtained by the NBC4 I-Team that have not yet been made public.

The agency has been under mounting pressure to reopen more offices by Californians who need to renew driver licenses and obtain other DMV issued documents.

"I've been trying for about two months now to figure out how I can get into a DMV office. It's frustrating," said Dani, who has been waiting to get a DMV ambulance drivers certificate she needs to work as an EMT.

The DMV closed all of its 176 field offices in late March, after the I-Team discovered coronovirus outbreaks at numerous DMV locations. Twenty-five of those offices were reopened in early May.

In the internal memo, the DMV tells employees that it's taking precautions to keep customers and staff safe, and that It's distributed masks, gloves and face shields to employees. At a handful of offices, like Santa Ana, the DMV has installed plexiglass to separate customers from workers.

The DMV is also posting guards at entrances to ensure that customers keep proper social distance.

See the memo below for a list of DMV offices that are scheduled to reopen May 28 and to see services that will be offered.