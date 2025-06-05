California

DMV warns of fraudulent discounted car registration ads in California

The DMV warns customers not to respond to the fraudulent ads.

By Missael Soto

DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents in California to stay away from fraudulent advertisements claiming to offer discounted services.

Car owners have reported seeing social media ads claiming to offer discounted vehicle registration renewals, some posts offering up to 50% off.

"The DMV does not offer discounts on vehicle registration renewals and will never ask for payment or personal information through unofficial channels," wrote the department in a press release.

A sample of the fraudulent social media ad shared by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV warns that ads will also request online payment through online applications not associated with the state department.

“The safest way to renew your vehicle registration is directly through the official DMV website,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We do not offer discounts, and we never conduct official business through social media or other unofficial channels.”

