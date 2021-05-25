Oxnard

DNA Leads to Arrest For 2003 Rapes in Southern California

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A California man accused of raping two women more than 15 years ago was arrested after DNA evidence from an alleged assault in December linked him to at least one of the earlier crimes, a newspaper reported.

Rodolfo Franco Fernandez appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges including rape, forcible oral copulation and assault, the Ventura County Star said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The 40-year-old was held without bail and ordered back to court on June 22.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

CHP 1 hour ago

Two Former CHP Officers Arraigned on Charges of Accepting $35,000 in Bribes

Getty Center 1 hour ago

Getty Center to Reopen May 25 Following COVID-19 Closure

Franco Fernandez was arrested in Oxnard on Sunday.

DNA evidence collected after a sleeping woman was assaulted at a home in Oxnard on December 20 linked him to an alleged rape of a woman in a car on February 16, 2003, police said.

He is also suspected of raping a woman in a car in Ventura that same year, the newspaper said. It wasn't immediately known whether DNA evidence had been collected in that assault.

Oxnard detectives believe there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

OxnardSouthern CaliforniacrimeVenturaDNA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us