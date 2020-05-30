Anaheim

DNA Technology Helps Find Suspect in 2017 Anaheim Killing

Anaheim homicide detectives identified the suspect with the help of witnesses, surveillance video and DNA technology, police said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

DNA technology and surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a 36-year-old Jurupa Valley man involved in a two-year-old Anaheim murder case, authorities said Friday.

Luis Alberto Garcia Arias was arrested in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting 27-year-old Rafael Luna of Placentia on Nov. 24, 2017.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of East Terrace Street, in a residential area near the Riverside (91) Freeway's North Placentia Avenue overpass, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Luna was taken to a hospital where he died, Carringer said.

Anaheim homicide detectives identified Arias with the help of witnesses, surveillance video and DNA technology, Carringer said.

Arias is being held on $3 million bail. Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669.

