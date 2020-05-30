DNA Technology Helps Find Suspect in 2017 Anaheim Killing

DNA technology and surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a 36-year-old Jurupa Valley man involved in a two-year-old Anaheim murder case, authorities said Friday.
Luis Alberto Garcia Arias was arrested in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting 27-year-old Rafael Luna of Placentia on Nov. 24, 2017.
The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of East Terrace Street, in a residential area near the Riverside (91) Freeway's North Placentia Avenue overpass, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.
Luna was taken to a hospital where he died, Carringer said.
Anaheim homicide detectives identified Arias with the help of witnesses, surveillance video and DNA technology, Carringer said.
Arias is being held on $3 million bail. Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669.