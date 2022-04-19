Do I Need to Wear a Mask? Rules for Public Transportation Around SoCal

On Monday, a federal judge overturned the CDC's mask mandate on public transportation. That means the federal rule enforcing masks on planes, trains, buses and other ways of getting around is no more.

But are masks still required on public transportation around Southern California?

Here's everything to know about LA-area public transportation agencies and hubs, and whether you'll still be required to mask up. We'll update this list as agencies update their policies.

Airport Mask Rules

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LAX: "We are taking the lead of the TSA and not enforcing the wearing of masks at this time," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles International Airport told NBC4.

"However, we are encouraging people to wear a mask in our terminals and airport buses."

Hollywood Burbank Airport: Masks are optional at the airport and in the air, the Hollywood Burbank Airport announced on Twitter.

😷 Mask use at the airport is now optional, with @TSA not enforcing the mask requirement in indoor public transportation settings. @CDCgov still recommends people wear masks when using public transportation.



Mask or no mask, please be kind & respectful during this transition. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) April 19, 2022

Their statement did remind visitors that the CDC "still recommends people wear masks when using public transportation," and asked that everyone "be kind & respectful during this transition."

John Wayne Airport: The TSA personnel at John Wayne will no longer enforce the mask rules, the airport said in a Twitter statement that reminded flyers of CDC recommendations and stopped short of a recommendation from the airport itself in either direction.

JWA is aware of the Federal mask ruling earlier today.@TSA is no longer enforcing required mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.@CDCgov continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. https://t.co/GdPd03MXDB — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) April 19, 2022

"JWA is aware of the Federal mask ruling earlier today," the statement read. "@TSA is no longer enforcing required mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs."

"@CDCgov continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

Ontario International Airport: As of Tuesday at noon, the only updates to the required-mask policy by Ontario International Airport on Twitter was a retweet of the TSA's Monday statement that they would no longer enforce mask wearing. NBC4 has reached out for a statement.

Long Beach Airport: Long Beach Airport followed the lead of other SoCal airports in no longer enforcing masks, they said in a Twitter statement Tuesday.

Update from @TSA on the mask mandate ⤵️. TSA is currently not enforcing the mask requirement in indoor public transportation settings. Airlines and destinations may have different policies, so please confirm with them directly. https://t.co/Zr8LVuROSp — Long Beach Airport (@LGBAirport) April 19, 2022

"TSA is currently not enforcing the mask requirement in indoor public transportation settings," the airport said. "Airlines and destinations may have different policies, so please confirm with them directly."

Looking for a list of airlines making mask mandate changes? Find that here.

Trains and Buses

Metrolink: Masks are no longer required aboard Metrolink trains or at stations, the train company announced on Twitter Monday evening.

UPDATE: TSA officials have rescinded the mask requirement on public transportation and at transportation hubs. As a result, masks are no longer required aboard Metrolink trains and at Metrolink stations. The CDC still recommends masks in indoor settings.



Thank you for riding! — Metrolink (@Metrolink) April 19, 2022

"TSA officials have rescinded the mask requirement on public transportation and at transportation hubs," the statement read. "As a result, masks are no longer required aboard Metrolink trains and at Metrolink stations. The CDC recommends masks in indoor settings."

LA Metro: As of Tuesday at noon, no updates to the required-mask policy were listed on the Los Angeles Metro website or on Twitter. NBC4 has reached out for a statement.

Orange County Transportation Authority: "The Orange County Transportation Authority no longer requires that face masks be worn on OC Bus effective immediately," OCTA said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks are still recommended to be worn while riding public transit to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but they are not required."

"OCTA thanks bus passengers for following the guidance and remaining flexible," the agency added. "OCTA will continue to monitor guidance and directives from the CDC and the Federal Transit Administration and adjust as necessary."

Riverside Transit Agency: As of Monday's federal court ruling, RTA will no longer enforce the mask mandate it put in place in Spring 2020 on its buses or at its transportation centers, spokesperson Brad Weaver told NBC4.

"Effective immediately, masks will be recommended on all RTA buses but no longer required," he said in an official statement from RTA. "Masks also will be optional for RTA employees whether they are inside or outside. This change comes as a result of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) recent decision to suspend mask enforcement on public transit nationwide."

People are still encouraged to wear masks on RTA transit if they would like to do so.

"While RTA passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks on board the bus or in the office, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

OmniTrans (San Bernardino County): OmniTrans announced it would be following the CDC, recommending but not requiring masks.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, Omnitrans will follow CDC guidance regarding COVID mitigation. Masks still are recommended, but not required, onboard buses and at transit centers," the agency said.

Rideshare

Uber and Lyft both announced on Tuesday morning that they will no longer require drivers or riders participating in their rideshare company programs to wear masks.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," Uber said. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Uber asked drivers and riders with different preferences respect each other's choices.

Lyft issued a similar statement, adding "We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take."