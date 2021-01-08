Do You Know This Man? Man Likely Hit by Car Found in Street in Westmont

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services circulated a photo Friday of a man taken to a hospital after being found lying in the road unresponsive earlier this week, and asked for help identifying him.



The man, found about 11 p.m. Tuesday at 10321 Vermont Ave., in the Westmont area, was likely hit by a car, DHS officials said.

He had no identification on him when he was taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, officials said.

He was described as having a reddish-brown beard and blond-gray hair. The man, in his late 40s to mid-50s, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds, DHS officials said.

The man also has a number of tattoos, including "H*B'' on his chest, the name "Jacqueline'' on his left arm, a cross on his arm and a slug on his abdomen, DHS said.

The shocking shooting was caught on surveillance at a home in Pacoima. Warning: Footage is disturbing. As seen on Today in LA Jan. 8, 2020.

Officials urged anyone with information that could help identify the man to call the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-6310.