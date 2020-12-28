Do You Know Who This Is? Man Found Unconscious in Middle of Hawthorne Street on Christmas Eve

Health officials circulated a photo Monday of a man admitted to a hospital after being found unresponsive on Christmas Eve, and asked for help identifying him.



The man, believed to be in his early or mid-20s, was found late Thursday lying in the middle of the street at 118th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard with his skateboard nearby, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

He may have been hit by a car, the department said, and did not have any form of identification on him when he was taken to a hospital.

The man was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 140 pounds.



He also has multiple tattoos, including the words "love'' and "justice'' on his wrists and a dragon or snake on his right arm, the department said.

The health department asked anyone with information that can help identify the man to call the hospital at 424-306-6310.