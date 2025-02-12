Tarzana

Do you recognize this man? Reward of up to $25K offered for info in Tarzana hit-and-run

The incident happened near the intersection of Clark Street and Reseda Boulevard.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in exchange for information that’ll lead to the arrest of a man who critically injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Tarzana.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Clark Street and Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance footage captured from the scene showed a pickup truck making a turn, leaving a pedestrian on the floor.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The truck then pulls to the side and the driver exits the vehicle to approach the victim. Other drivers are seen getting out of their vehicles to check on the pedestrian, as well. Shortly after, the driver returns to the truck and takes off eastbound on Clark Street.

Police said the driver wanted in the hit-and-run wore a baseball hat, blue jacket, and dark-colored pants at the time of the crash. He was traveling in a black Ford F-150.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim, who was only described as a man in his 60s, is in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Tarzanasan fernando valley
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us