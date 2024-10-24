Dodger dogs: Fans getting their pooches' fur dyed for the World Series

Dodger die-hards are getting ready to cheer on the Boys in Blue on Friday and joining in the fun are some fans’ furry friends.

Dog grooming services around Southern California have been given requests from pet parents to turn their pooches into Dodger dogs. With pup-safe dye, the color of their fur have been turned into the familiar shade of blue Los Angeles baseball fans know all too well.

“His ears, paws and tail are going to be Dodger blue,” said Alanah Sahaba, who took her dog, George, to a West Hollywood dog groomer for the occasion.

Josh White and Billy Abarca of Dogue Spa were able to fulfill the colorful request. They say not only does the added color bring a smile to the owners’ face, but it also adds a pep in each pup’s step.

“They just love that extra attention,” White said.

In Ontario, Haus of Fur have been given similar requests by its clientele.

“In Southern California, I think everyone is really excited,” said owner Elijah Diaz. “Everyone is ready to show their pride, their colors.”

That excitement bleeds into furry family members, just like Dodger fans bleed blue.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday. Click here for the full schedule.