Dodger Stadium Concession Workers Union Threatens Strike Ahead of MLB All-Star Game

A week ahead of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the union representing concession workers at the ballpark announced Monday it has authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment.''

Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Unite Here Local 11 union, said in a statement that stadium food and beverage workers voted by a 99% margin

Sunday to authorize a walkout.

The union represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium, "an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color,'' the union said.

"These workers are seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract,'' the union statement said, without providing specific demands.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, which runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Memolo, director of communications for Levy, did not immediately reply to an email seeking the company's response.

With the Dodgers off Monday and playing on the road through Saturday, there would be no immediate impact of any walkout. All-Star festivities begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.

Next Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday.

The Major League Baseball Players’ Associated released a statement in support of the workers.

"The MLBPA stands in solidarity with the Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them."