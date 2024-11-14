Los Angeles

Dodger Stadium gondola project strikes debate from supporters and opposition

Both groups have clashed over the gondola that aims to transport people to and from Dodger Stadium.

By Benjamin Gamson and Ted Chen

The Dodger Stadium gondola project continues to spark debate between supporters and opponents as the proposal moves forward with more public hearings.

The proposed gondola would include three stations, three towers and a junction that supporters argue would provide zero-emission transportation that would reduce traffic in and around Dodger Stadium. 

The project still needs to be approved by the State Parks Commision and the City of Los Angeles. A portion of the gondola would be built over Los Angeles State Historic Park near Chinatown. 

One business that opposes the project is Juanita’s Cafe on Olvera Street, which has been run by the Flores family for eight decades. 

“The gondola will be less than 100 feet from my business so not only construction will impact my business it will also damage some historic structures here on Olvera Street,” said Edward Flores.

The gondola's backers say their own polling shows more than 78% of LA County residents support the project.

"We really support the gondola as a vehicle to help revive Chinatown," Gay Yuenw with the Chinese American Museum, "I think it would bring in the foot traffic, the families, the consumers – right will go the Chinatown businesses."

Supporters say that the gondola could transport up to ten thousand people to Dodger Stadium before a game. Critics say that it will only make the traffic worse and only serve the Dodgers.

"It only serves one purpose to serve the Dodgers we’re dealing with billionaires that have a lot of influence," said Flores.

