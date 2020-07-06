Dodger Stadium Testing Site Will Reopen After Unexpected Monday Closure

The coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium was set to reopen Tuesday after it had been closed for several days.

No appointments had been canceled, a city spokesperson said.

The unexpected closure led to frustration for some residents who arrived, hoping to sign up for appointments.

"Today three City testing locations are open, with nearly 100 State, County and private provider testing locations open across LA County. The Dodger Stadium location was not scheduled to be open today but it will be open tomorrow," Andrea Garcia, Spokesperson for Mayor's office said. "City sites provided 2,800 tests today and will provide 80,000 tests this week."

Health officials said it's a reflection of community spread. Patrick Healy reports July 6, 2020.

The closure of the testing site came as LA County counted more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases during a 24-hour period for the first time ever.

Usually Dodger Stadium is the busiest testing center with about 6,500 tests given, making up nearly half of the county’s 14,000 daily tests.



Though there was no word of further rolling back reopening businesses in Southern California, health officials strongly urged for residents to go back to what they had done in the beginning, and just stay home.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer made an impassioned plea to flatten the curve as Angelenos had in the spring.

Ferrer cited a USC survey that found the number of Angelenos staying safer at home has dropped from 86% to 58%.

Ferrer also pleaded that residents avoid to the three C's: crowds, confined spaces, and close contact.

It appeared all slots for Dodger Stadium testing were filled for Tuesday and Wednesday.