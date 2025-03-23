Dodgers, Angels to begin freeway series at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers and Angels will play in Southern California for the first time in 2025 on Sunday when they meet at Dodger Stadium to begin the three-game Freeway Series.

Left-hander Jackson Ferris will start for the Dodgers in the spring training game against right-hander José Soriano.

Ferris was a non-roster invitee to spring training after posting a 5-7 record with a 3.20 ERA in 2024 as he split the season between the Great Lakes Loons, the Dodgers' Class High-A Midwest League affiliate, and Tulsa Oilers, their Double-A Texas League affiliate. He has no record in two spring training appearances with a 6.00 ERA.

Soriano was 6-7 with a 3.42 ERA in 22 appearances with the Angels in 2024, including 20 starts. He is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in five spring training starts.

The Dodgers are 12-8 in Cactus League play, the Angels 10-16-4.

The Dodgers' broadcast of the 5:10 p.m. game will be on SportsNet LA while the Angels' broadcast will be on FanDuel Sports Network SoCal.

The final two games of the Freeway Series will be played Monday and Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

The Angels lead the series that began in 1962, 77-57, with five games ending in ties. The Angels won two of the three games in 2024.

Spring training games that are tied after nine innings are customarily called once the day's scheduled pitchers have been used.

The reigning World Series champion Dodgers will play their regular season home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels will open the regular season Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi making his debut with the team after signing a three-year $63 million contract in November. Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts in 2024, beginning the season with the Toronto Blue Jays and then being traded to the Houston Astros.

The Angels are trying to rebound from their worst record in their 64 seasons in the American League, 63-99.