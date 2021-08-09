Dodgers

Watch: Fan's Antics in the Outfield Upended by a Dodgers Ball Girl

A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during Sunday's game and avoided security guards, but he couldn't dodge the right field ball girl.

A ball girl received some of the most enthusiastic cheers of the game when she stepped in Sunday at Dodger Stadium to help end a fan’s romp through the outfield. 

Video shows the fan running with security personnel in pursuit toward the right field foul line during the Freeway Series game against the Angels. The man had already eluded several attempts to stop his romp in the outfield. 

Then, he started heading toward the right-field foul line -- an ill-fated decision. Video shows the ball girl drop into an athletic stance, ready to pounce, and block the fan’s path before he appears to summersault over the wall and into the stands. 

He was apprehended by security guards. 

