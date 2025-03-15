Dodgers

Dodgers' Betts dealing with illness in Japan, Roberts hopeful he'll be ready for opening day

The 32-year-old shortstop started to feel flu-like symptoms during the team's final day in Arizona, according to manager Dave Roberts.

By David Brandt | The Associated Press

Shortstop Mookie Betts will miss the Los Angeles Dodgers' two exhibition games in Japan because of an illness, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Roberts said he's still hopeful that the eight-time All-Star will be available for the team's first regular season game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. The Dodgers are playing the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers — two teams from Japan — in exhibition games on Saturday and Sunday.

Roberts said the 32-year-old Betts started to feel flu-like symptoms during the team's final day in Arizona, but team doctors said he was OK to make the long trip to Japan.

“Mookie is here today, but he's been really sick,” Roberts said. "Lost some weight, so we're trying to get him hydrated. He's going to work out a little today, but he won't be playing either tonight or tomorrow.

“Then when we have our off day, our workout day, we'll see how he is.”

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

