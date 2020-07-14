Los Angeles

Dodgers Selling Fan Cutouts for Up to $299

By Associated Press

Fans wanting to see their faces at Dodger Stadium can buy cutouts for prices ranging up to $299.

The team said Tuesday that net proceeds from the sale will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Cutouts in the Dugout Club or new Pavilion Home Run Seats cost $299. Field and loge cutout locations cost $149.

The sale opens to the public on Wednesday.

Made of weatherproof material, the cutouts are 18 inches wide and 30 inches high. The images are subject to team approval.

The coronavirus pandemic, along with government orders prohibiting large gatherings, means fans won’t be able to attend in person when the shortened 60-game season begins July 23.

The team said that if fans are eventually allowed this season, it reserves the right to relocate or remove the cutouts. All sales are final.

