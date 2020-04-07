Dodgers, iHeartMedia Launch Coronavirus Relief Campaign

In an effort to bolster coronavirus relief efforts, the Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced Tuesday donations and financial support aimed at supporting vulnerable populations and healthcare workers battling the crisis on the front lines.

The partnership -- which will also include companies such as ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani and Smart & Final -- will begin with an effort to provide more than 100,000 meals and $100,000 in physical donations to the homeless, food insecure, financially challenged and front-line healthcare workers.

According to a statement from the participants, the overall campaign's priority is to easing the pandemic's impact on homelessness, poverty, food insecurity and the healthcare workforce.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, @DodgersFdn and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will be providing critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos. Visit https://t.co/q0weTOyJwY for more information. pic.twitter.com/KcESOWeFcH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2020

The Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend's Place and the Mayor's Fund of Los Angeles will be among the first organizations to receive financial grants from the campaign.

Meanwhile, hygiene products, food, promotional items and clothing will be provided to the Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab & Go Food Centers, the Dream Center and homeless shelters in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Healthcare workers at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities will be receiving other donations.

The Dodgers began a fundraising effort Wednesday via an online auction featuring autographed Dodger memorabilia, jerseys from the 2020 roster and game-used Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez jerseys from games in which the players homered, according to the team.

The campaign will continue throughout April with the support of iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations and Dodgers Radio AM 570 LA, which will promote the campaign to encourage fans, companies and philanthropists to contribute.

People interested in immediately contributing can do so by texting "Relief'' to 41623 or by visiting dodgers.com/relief.