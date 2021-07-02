Joe Kelly's new mariachi jacket was well-suited for a special occasion.

The Dodgers pitcher, who received the custom jacket last weekend from a mariachi band member in exchange for one of his jerseys, showed it off Friday when the World Series champions visited the White House. The visit was hosted by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

During pre-game warmups Sunday, Kelly approached approached Mariachi Garibaldi trumpet player Grover Rodrigo and made his trade pitch. Later in the game, Kelly and Rodrigo made the jacket-for-jersey swap in the bullpen.

Teammate Justin Turner, wearing a stylish blue suit, posed for a photo with a smiling Kelly and his jacket in front of a portrait of President Lincoln.

Rodrigo is likely smiling, too.

“Really glad he kept his word,” the musician told NBCLA. “A little bit of me had a little bit of doubt, but I’m so glad it happened. I hope he treasures his jacket as much as I treasure his jersey.”

Joe Kelly traded his Dodgers jersey for a mariachi jacket. Video broadcast Thursday July 1, 2021 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

His band was at Dodger Stadium Sunday to perform the national anthem as part of the Viva Los Dodgers celebration. They were serenading the Dodgers in the outfield when his jacket caught Kelly's eye.

If he wanted to trade his jacket for a jersey, Kelly would be in the bullpen. The win-win deal was later caught on camera.

The White House visit was the first by a professional sports team of the Biden era.