The last time the Dodgers played a double-header at Dodger Stadium, a beleaguered Bill Clinton was in the White House, Napster was the new thing causing a stir, 'The Sixth Sense' surprised everyone and the third book in the 'Harry Potter' series had just been released.

That long run ends Tuesday when the Diamondbacks come to LA for two games in the first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since July 22, 1999. The back-to-back games are necessary because of a game not played earlier this season due to the Major League Baseball lockout.

Here's what to know about Tuesday's games.

What is a doubleheader?

Two games, usually between the same teams, played back-to-back at the same venue. This will be the 58th time the Dodgers have played a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium and the first split doubleheader -- meaning fans will need separate tickets to attend both games.

What time are the Dodger Stadium games?

The first game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. The back-end of the doubleheader is at 7:10 p.m.

Why are the Dodgers playing a doubleheader?

A Dodgers-DiamondBacks series was initially scheduled April 4-6, but those games were worked into doubleheaders due to the lockout. The other games from that series will be made up on Sept. 19, which was originally an off-day, and as part of another split doubleheader Sept. 20.

Why are there so many doubleheaders this season?

So far, there are 31 doubleheaders in on the MLB schedule. The schedule was revised to make up games that were initially scheduled to be played before the lockout changed plans.

Mexican Heritage Day and Night

The Dodgers have events planned for Mexican Heritage Day and Mexican Heritage Night Tuesday. Promotions include a ticket package for the opener. Fans will receive a gray Mexican Heritage Day jersey and a ticket package for the nightcap with a green Mexican Heritage Night jersey. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar will perform in the Right Field Pavilion cutout before both games. A limited amount of blue agave plants, originally grown on Dodger Stadium grounds, will be available for purchase at the LADF Homebase in the Centerfield Plaza.

The Dodgers enter Tuesday in first place in the National League West.